Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 237 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.68.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

