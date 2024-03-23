Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Up 1.4 %

RTX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.54. 6,801,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.17. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

