Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 138,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,459. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

