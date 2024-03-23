Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 496 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

ORCL traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,659,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

