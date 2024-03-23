Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.68. 449,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $154.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

