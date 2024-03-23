Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. 607,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.66.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
