Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.53 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 44,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Intel by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Intel by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 432,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.57. 28,503,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

