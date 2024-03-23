Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.57. 3,923,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

