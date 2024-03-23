Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.18. 5,881,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. The company has a market cap of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.