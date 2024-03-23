Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 29,078 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.54. 491,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

