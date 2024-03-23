Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGY. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark increased their price target on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Calian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.17.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Calian Group

Calian Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$46.27 and a 12-month high of C$66.13. The company has a market cap of C$674.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.50.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of C$179.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.3912072 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.