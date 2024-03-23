eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0001

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, eCash has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $32.09 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,537.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.32 or 0.00717911 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00059200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00126693 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,669,423,423,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,669,542,173,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

