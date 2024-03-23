Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

NYSE DT opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

