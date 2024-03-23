DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,992,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 338.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 335,161 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 950,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 265,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

