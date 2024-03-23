Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 36,026 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,265,233.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of BROS stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.67 and a beta of 2.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
