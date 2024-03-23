Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 36,026 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,265,233.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.