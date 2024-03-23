DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.82. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 11.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DURECT by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

