Duke Capital Limited (DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 on April 12th

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DUKE stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.99. The stock has a market cap of £135.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Duke Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

DUKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Thursday.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

