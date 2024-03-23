DP Poland (LON:DPP) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.00

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 221341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.80 ($0.16).

DP Poland Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.35. The stock has a market cap of £90.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,270.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

