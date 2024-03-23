Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Daren Thayne Sells 41,218 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Domo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $9.47 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Domo by 397.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 509,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

