Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO David R. Jolley Sells 23,338 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,177.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after buying an additional 783,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 548,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Domo by 397.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 509,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

