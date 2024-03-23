Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Charles Goode Purchases 67,081 Shares of Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Goode bought 67,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.91 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of A$329,636.03 ($216,865.81).

Diversified United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Diversified United Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Diversified United Investment

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

