Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 758.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,455 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. 6,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,589. The stock has a market cap of $460.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

