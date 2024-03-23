Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.78

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 16200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 467,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 276,133 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 172,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Featured Stories

