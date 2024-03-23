Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stake Lessened by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jentner Corp lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 185,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,533. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

