Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.71

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $61.59, with a volume of 42257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

