Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Decreased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 406,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 327,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFUS opened at $56.77 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.