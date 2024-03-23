Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Reduced by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,473 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,083,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,051,000 after purchasing an additional 184,068 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.62. 1,620,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

