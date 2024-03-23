Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stock Position Decreased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,165,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,271,000 after acquiring an additional 209,389 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $26.81. 248,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

