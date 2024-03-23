DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Navdeep Gupta Sells 16,211 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,453,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $221.11 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $224.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

