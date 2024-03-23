Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $735.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.28. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.