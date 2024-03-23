DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

