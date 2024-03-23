Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

