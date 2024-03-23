DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 35% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00109173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00038935 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00017638 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

