Daxor (DXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.
Daxor Stock Performance
NASDAQ DXR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Daxor has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.13.
Daxor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daxor
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.