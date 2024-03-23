Daxor (DXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

Daxor Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Daxor has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

