DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Up 368.8%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) shot up 368.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 2,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

DATATRAK International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

