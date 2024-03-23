Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.84. 791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

