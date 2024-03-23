Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,270. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

