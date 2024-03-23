Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DRI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.11. 1,675,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.68 and its 200-day moving average is $156.95. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.