CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Tops $12.10 on Top Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $238.36 million and $42.62 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for $12.10 or 0.00018762 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,700 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official website is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,704,700 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 12.0495827 USD and is down -11.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $60,508,551.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

