CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

