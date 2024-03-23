CX Institutional Sells 784 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 366,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,951 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $181.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day moving average of $174.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.