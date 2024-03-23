CX Institutional Sells 3,161 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.