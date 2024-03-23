CX Institutional Sells 201 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.