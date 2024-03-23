CX Institutional Purchases 2,368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWD opened at $175.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $177.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

