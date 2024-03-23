CX Institutional Purchases 14,641 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after buying an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.60 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

