CX Institutional Makes New $997,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

CX Institutional bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

