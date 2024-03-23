CX Institutional Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $729.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

