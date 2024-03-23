CX Institutional Has $18.22 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,129 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.94 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

