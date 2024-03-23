CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.