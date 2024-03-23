CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

